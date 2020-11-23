Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Flow State Records’ first release: Music To Work To, the debut LP from Brooklyn-based ambient producer Corntuth. (We premiered it on last Tuesday’s subscriber mix.) The album consists of 13 improvisations made on a vintage synth. The artist says, “I started making this record because I had just gotten a 1983 Yamaha DX7 from my friend & synth guru, Tony Norton (of Analog Craftsman), and needed a project to use it on. Also, there's a pandemic on and I spend all day inside my apartment.” The album runs continuously and each segment creates a Brian Eno-esque atmosphere of profundity. We hope you enjoy.

Music To Work To - Corntuth (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

We wish you a great start to your week.