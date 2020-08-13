Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Clutchy Hopkins, a pseudonymous instrumental producer. Thanks to Mārtiņš for the recommendation. Their 2006 album, The Life of…, is a set of hip-hop instrumentals with rich acoustic recordings. The beats remind us of MF Doom and DJ Shadow. We’re also playing 2008’s Walking Backwards, whose beats have a more mystical quality to them and occasionally feature vocals.

The Life of Clutchy Hopkins by Clutchy Hopkins (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Walking Backwards by Clutchy Hopkins (50m, vocals on a couple tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.

🔮 🔮 🔮