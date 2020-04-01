We have a guest recommendation from Ben Naddaff-Hafrey, a writer and podcast producer at Pushkin Industries. He makes beautiful country/rock music as Rookin.

Today we’re listening to Cluster, the 1970s German synthesizer duo. The group was helmed by the iconically named Hans-Joachim Roedelius and Dieter Moebius, and to this day scholars wonder why they didn’t just name their duo Roedelius & Moebius. Cluster’s catalogue is wide-ranging, from noisier experimental work to more melodic kosmische. We’ve chosen two of their more straightforwardly beautiful records, the 1976 ambient pop masterpiece Sowiesoso, and their hazy 1977 collaboration with Brian Eno, called Cluster & Eno. Special shout-out to LA-based synthesizer designer, Tony Norton at Analog Craftsman, who first put us on to this great group.

Sowiesoso by Cluster (40m, some background chanting on “Umleitung”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Cluster & Eno by Cluster & Brian Eno (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Stay safe, stay sane, and take care of each other.