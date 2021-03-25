Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Christopher Tin, an American composer. Tin is best known for composing the theme song to Civilization IV, which was the first video game theme to win a Grammy. The piece, called “Baba Yetu,” features Tin’s undergraduate Stanford acapella group and appears on his 2009 classical album, Calling All Dawns. Before that, though, we’re playing his vocal-free soundtrack to the 2016 PC game Offworld Trading Company, which combines dramatic orchestra with adventurous synth arpeggios.

Offworld Trading Company - Christopher Tin (80m, no vocals)

Calling All Dawns - Christopher Tin (50m, a bunch of vocals)

Have a great Thursday.