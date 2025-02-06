Today we’re listening to Chloe Lula, a Berlin-based cellist and electronic musician. She grew up playing cello, and then in college became entranced by dance music. When we first recommended her music back in fall 2022, we highlighted her 2021 debut LP, Errant Bodies. That techno record stemmed from her collegiate pivot from orchestral to club music, which eventually propelled her to DJ booths at storied venues and festivals around the world. On those travels, Lula, who’s also a journalist, made contact with certain musicians whose primary instruments are classical, such as Hildur Guðnadóttir and Max Richter. Those interactions drove her to pick her cello back up, resulting in the profound, cinematic record Oneiris. We candidly overlooked it when assembling our best of 2024 list. Coulda, shoulda, woulda.

Oneiris - Chloe Lula (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Errant Bodies - Chloe Lula (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a wonderful Thursday.