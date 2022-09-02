Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Chloe Lula, a techno producer and DJ born in San Francisco and raised in Berlin. In her original work and DJ sets, Lula favors a driving, brooding style that combines hard industrial drums with intense minor-key synth chords. We’re playing her first and only LP, Errant Bodies, which came out in February ‘21. We’re also linking to two outstanding techno sets she did for Boiler Room and HÖR earlier this year.

Errant Bodies - Chloe Lula (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Boiler Room x Khidi: Tbilisi - Chloe Lula (50m, occasional vocals)

YouTube

HÖR Mar 8 2022 - Chloe Lula (50m, occasional vocals)

YouTube

Have a really good weekend.