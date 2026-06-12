It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Chloe Lula, a French-American cellist and electronic musician based in Berlin. We’ve recommended her music twice before. She grew up studying the cello intensively, and around 18 immersed herself in club music at Bay Area raves. She moved to Berlin for study abroad, where she honed her DJ skills, eventually playing clubs like Berghain and Tresor. Her latest record, Hidden Reverse EP, sounds true to the Berlin techno scene, but its active ingredient is a batch of electroacoustic recordings by Swiss composer Alexandra Bellon. On her previous record, Oneiris from 2024, she mixes cello performance with atmospheric synths and minimal percussion.

Hidden Reverse EP - Chloe Lula (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Oneiris - Chloe Lula (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a splendid weekend.