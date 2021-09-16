Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chip Wickham, a jazz saxophonist and flautist from Brighton, UK. We’re continuing on the UK jazz scene theme from yesterday. Wickham orchestrates and performs cosmic jazz, taking inspiration from Alice Coltrane and Yusef Lateef. On Blue to Red, released in May 2020, Wickham plays lead over harps, keyboards, and drums. The title describes the lifespan of a planet. La Sombra, Wickham’s debut album from 2016, alternates between languid meditations and peppy session jams.

Blue to Red - Chip Wickham (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

La Sombra - Chip Wickham (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.