China Charmeleon
Good morning.
It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to China Charmeleon, a South African DJ and producer. Charmeleon makes house music with complex percussion and soulful progressions. He released two LPs in 2020: Colours and My Father’s Records. Colours consists of six-minute tracks that play jazzy keyboard chords over four-on-the-floor drums. My Father’s Records was made during lockdown and samples songs from his childhood that his dad would play around the house.
Colours - China Charmeleon (80m, occasional light vocals)
My Father’s Records - China Charmeleon (70m, some tracks with vocals)
Have the best Friday and weekend.