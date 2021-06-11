Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to China Charmeleon, a South African DJ and producer. Charmeleon makes house music with complex percussion and soulful progressions. He released two LPs in 2020: Colours and My Father’s Records. Colours consists of six-minute tracks that play jazzy keyboard chords over four-on-the-floor drums. My Father’s Records was made during lockdown and samples songs from his childhood that his dad would play around the house.

Colours - China Charmeleon (80m, occasional light vocals)

My Father’s Records - China Charmeleon (70m, some tracks with vocals)

Have the best Friday and weekend.