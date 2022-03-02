Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chillera, a Ukrainian three-piece band from Odesa. The trio consists of Hanna Bryzhata (bass), Polina Matskevych (guitar), and Anastasiia Marykutsa (drums). Hanna and Polina formed the band in Crimea while working a summer job in construction, according to TIGHT. They were listening to a lot of King Tubby, and the music they make as Chillera reflects heavy dub influences. We’re playing their 2021 record, Live from Odesa, an hour-long performance celebrating the ninth anniversary of their label, Muscut. From Kyiv, this label is currently donating all of their Bandcamp proceeds to Ukrainian resistance.

Live from Odesa - Chillera (60m, applause between songs)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube / Bandcamp

Have a good Wednesday.