Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Childish Gambino’s new album, 3.15.20, which was released earlier this week. The album title is a reference to the date it was livestreamed on donaldgloverpresents.com. Like his previous album, Awaken, My Love, this one showcases his vocal range and gift for catchy hooks. This time, though, he sings over mostly electro beats that could’ve come from Toro y Moi or Gesaffelstein. Without warning, Ariana Grande or 21 Savage will come in. It’s a trip.

3.15.20 by Childish Gambino (60m, many vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Awaken, My Love by Childish Gambino (50m, many vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Stay safe out there.

Artwork featured on donaldgloverpresents.com during the album’s debut livestream