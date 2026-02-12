Today we’re listening to Chick Corea, an American pianist and composer. We’ve recommended him twice before, including shortly after he passed away in February 2021. In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Corea gained recognition for integrating all sorts of musical styles into jazz: Latin, classical, prog rock, funk, and more. About a year ago his live album Trilogy 3 came out. It’s a series of recordings from his final tour in early 2020, performed with Christian McBride (bass) and Brian Blade (drums). The trio earned two Grammy nominations and won Best Jazz Performance for the track “Windows.” There’s also an intriguing jazz interpretation of Scarlatti’s Sonata in D Minor. We’re also playing Corea’s 1973 LP, Crystal Silence, which was a collaboration with vibraphonist Gary Burton.

Trilogy 3 (Live) - Chick Corea, Christian McBride, Brian Blade (77m, spoken introduction on track 1)

Crystal Silence - Chick Corea & Gary Burton (44m, no vocals)

Have a swell Thursday.