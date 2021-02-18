Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chick Corea, an American keyboardist and composer. Corea passed away last week at age 79. In the late ‘60s and ‘70s, Corea fused jazz, Latin, rock, and funk, bringing new rhythms and instruments into jazz studios and stages. His collaborations with the likes of Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock are renowned. The albums we’re playing today, however, are three of Corea’s solo piano releases: two volumes of improvisation released 1971-2 and an LP of standards from 2000.

Piano Improvisations, Vol. 1 - Chick Corea (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Piano Improvisations, Vol. 2 - Chick Corea (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Solo Piano: Standards - Chick Corea (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Enjoy your Thursday.