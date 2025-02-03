Today we’re listening to Chick Corea & Béla Fleck, an American pianist and American banjoist, respectively. The pair won a Grammy yesterday for their 2024 album, Remembrance, which collects the duo’s final recordings. Corea passed away in 2021 at age 79, leaving behind a voluminous corpus of virtuosic jazz and pioneering fusion music. Corea and Fleck began performing together in the early 2000s and released their first collaborative album, The Enchantment, in 2007. They achieve millisecond-scale synchronicity while playing long, blue note-inflected riffs over fast, complex chords. If you’d like to hear more, check out their 2015 live album, Two.

Remembrance - Chick Corea & Béla Fleck (63m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

The Enchantment - Chick Corea & Béla Fleck (56m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.