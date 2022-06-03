Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re playing Chaos in the CBD, a New Zealand electronic music duo of brothers Ben and Louis Helliker-Hales. (CBD stands for Central Business District.) Their music is a particularly mellow version of house, a Mr. Fingers-influenced combination of 120-bpm drums and 7/9 synth chords. Asked by Resident Advisor about their chill sound, Louis said, “We grew up by the beach.” We’re playing two of their EPs today: Brainstorm from 2021 and Midnight in Peckham from 2015.

Brainstorm - Chaos in the CBD (30m, short moments of vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Midnight in Peckham - Chaos in the CBD (30m, ditto)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.