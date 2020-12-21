Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Channelers, an ambient artist based in Oakland. Thanks to Mike G for the recommendation. Channelers’ work is improvisatory and meditative. We’re playing this year’s Isles Beyond and 2017’s Faces of Love, for which of which we can’t beat the artist’s own descriptions. Isles Beyond relies on improvisation, which “is a pathway and a tool for delving into and revealing the inner world. It is led by the urge to discover and to personally experience the pulse of that exact moment and to evoke sound in resonance with that pulsation.” Faces of Love “is the product of a practice of recording and improvising as a mindfulness practice, playing to listen to and be with the sound.” We hope you enjoy.

Isles Beyond - Channelers (60m, no vocals)

Faces of Love - Channelers (40m, no vocals)

We’re off on Thursday and Friday for Christmas. Have a really good start to your week.