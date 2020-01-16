Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Chad Cannon, an American classical composer based in Los Angeles. We discovered him via the excellent score he wrote for the 2019 documentary American Factory. One of the many things we loved about that movie was the score. Cannon’s orchestral pieces tell a story without invading the foreground. We then checked out his score for 2016’s Paper Lanterns, about a Japanese man who dedicates himself to preserving the memory of 12 American prisoners of war who died in the American atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. The score does the story justice.

American Factory by Chad Cannon (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

Paper Lanterns by Chad Cannon (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play

