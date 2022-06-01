Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Celer, originally formed by Danielle Baquet aka Chubby Wolf and Will Long in 2005. Since Baquet's passing in 2009, it's been Long’s solo project, who’s now based in Tokyo. We first recommended Celer back in 2019. We’re starting with the two-track LP Rags of Contentment. Released in 2010, this minimal, reflective record is about memories of travels and of people. Long wrote, "Even the things that don’t exist anymore are still there, even if they aren’t apparent and obvious as much as they once were." We’re also playing Continents from 2006, a collection of synth loops – some foreboding, some uplifting – by the original duo.

Rags of Contentment - Celer (70m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Continents - Celer (120m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.