Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Carmen Villain, a Mexican-Norwegian electronic producer, singer and songwriter. Since 2013 she’s released a diverse collection of music, from experimental folk to ambient/electronic. 2019’s Both Lines Will Be Blue programs drums over synth pads and field recordings, turning familiar sonic meditations into “dubby ambient-jams,” as she put it. Her subsequent album, Sketch for Winter IX: Perlita, which came out a few weeks ago, leans into the tape sound and experiments further with sound design. We’re also including 2017’s Infinite Avenue, which showcases Villain’s songwriting, with chord progressions and melodies that snake through keys (check out “Quietly”).

Both Lines Will Be Blue - Carmen Villain (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sketch for Winter IX: Perlita - Carmen Villain (30m, some spoken background vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Infinite Avenue - Carmen Villain (40m, singing throughout)

Spotify / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.