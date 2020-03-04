Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Carl Stone, an electronic composer from California. Stone discovered sampling in the ‘70s while transferring vinyl LPs to cassette in his college library. His music takes micro-samples from diverse genres and loops and loops them. Similar to minimalist composers, Stone repeats the same snippet over and over to creates something new, suggesting that time shows us latent properties of sound. We’re playing two collections of his early work, from the ‘70s to the ‘90s. The first collection has only a few vocal samples; the second has quite a few and is very experimental.

Electronic Music from the Eighties and Nineties by Carl Stone (80m, 🗣 occasional vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Electronic Music from the Seventies and Eighties by Carl Stone (150m, 🗣 a decent number of vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.