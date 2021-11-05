Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Carl Craig, an American techno producer and DJ from Detroit. Starting in the late ‘80s, Craig helped shape the Detroit techno scene, a major force in modern dance music. Planet E Communications, the label Craig founded in 1991, put out key artists like Moodymann and Kevin Saunderson. We’re playing two of Craig’s own records. The Album Formerly Known As… is a 2005 reworking of his 1995 debut, Landcruising, a techno classic. Don’t miss “A Wonderful Life.” We’re also playing More Songs About Food and Revolutionary Art, which experiments with electronic sounds more broadly.

The Album Formerly Known As… - Carl Craig (70m, no vocals)

More Songs About Food and Revolutionary Art - Carl Craig (70m, vocal samples from track 9 on)

Have a solid weekend.