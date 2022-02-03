Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Camille Saint-Saëns, a French composer, pianist, and organist. Saint-Saëns was born in Paris in 1835 and by age three showed signs of musical prodigy. At 13 he began studies at the Paris Conservatoire and in the 1860s won international renown for his piano concertos and operas. His compositions perfect 19th century formalistic grandeur while also hinting at the wondrous, impressionistic styles to come at the turn of the 20th. We’re starting with Noriko Ogawa’s performances of his first and second piano concertos – the second being one of his most famous works. We’re also playing his fourth and fifth piano concertos, performed by Romain Descharmes and the Malmö Symphony Orchestra.

Piano Concertos Nos. 1 and 2 - Camille Saint-Saëns & Noriko Ogawa (70m, no vocals)

Piano Concertos Nos. 4 and 5 - Camille Saint-Saëns & Romain Descharmes (60m, no vocals)

