Today we’re listening to Büşra Kayıkçı, a Turkish pianist and composer based in Istanbul. Kayıkçı, who is also an architect and a painter, plays arpeggio progressions that suggest one direction and then surprise with a beautiful curveball chord. We’re playing her debut LP, 2019’s Eskizler, which according to Kayıkçı means “the first sketches during the starting of a project.” She recorded the improvised pieces over 2018-2019, channeling the minimalism of influences like Philip Glass. We’re also playing Kayıkçı’s 2021 single, Momentary Études: Playroom 15:44, which is an intimate, 12-minute improvisation recorded at home (more).

Eskizler - Büşra Kayıkçı (40m, no vocals)

Momentary Études: Playroom 15:44 - Büşra Kayıkçı (13m, no vocals)

