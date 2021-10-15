Good morning. We’re taking next week off. We will start a recommendation thread to hold you over. We really appreciate your support 🙏

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Burial, a British electronic producer from London. We don’t know much about Burial, other than the fact that he’s made some of the most influential and interesting electronic music of the 21st century. His 2007 album, Untrue, used the templates of 2-step and garage music to express tender feelings. Untrue samples Usher, Beyonce, the Metal Gear Solid soundtrack, and (way early) YouTube covers. For most of the following decade Burial recluded himself, finally releasing Tunes 2011-2019 in 2019 to again wow the dance world with imaginative productions.

Untrue - Burial (50m, a lot of vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Tunes 2011–2019 - Burial (150m, also vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great week :)