Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bruno Sanfilippo, an Argentinian pianist and composer. As a student he was inspired by the work of French Romantic composers like Erik Satie and Claude Debussy. Sanfilippo’s work is minimalist in its use of arpeggiated chord progressions. First we’re playing 2019’s Pianette, a collection of beautiful original piano compositions. Next is his Bandcamp-only AMBESSENCE Piano & Drones, whose first track was sampled to make the beat for Drake’s “Started from the Bottom.”

Pianette by Bruno Sanfilippo (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

AMBESSENCE Piano & Drones by Bruno Sanfilippo (60m, no vocals) Bandcamp

We wish you a nice start to your week.