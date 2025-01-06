Welcome back to Flow State. To kick off the new year, we have a guest rec from filmmaker Gary Hustwit streaming worldwide on January 24. Also check out Gary’s newsletter

For your New Year’s listening enjoyment I’m picking two Eno records that bookend his career thus far. Here Come the Warm Jets (1973) was Brian’s first solo album, bristling from the collision of too much talent with too much pressure from label/management to become a glam rock star after he’d left Roxy Music. Still sounds weird/fresh. And while this may be a shameless plug, the 17 cuts on Eno - Original Soundtrack (2024) work well as a primer to his solo career. The songs and sequence were selected by Brian from the dozens of tracks we used in the film, and “All I Remember” is a new one he wrote for the movie.

Eno (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Brian Eno (74m, mostly vocal-free)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Here Come the Warm Jets - Brian Eno (42m, vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Happy new year!