Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Brian Eno, an English music producer. Eno coined the term ambient music, and we’ve featured him several times on Flow State. Eno realized that music can be a background thing and profound at the same time. Ambient music, he wrote, should “accommodate many levels of listening attention without enforcing one in particular; it must be as ignorable as it is interesting.” We’re playing our favorite of his ambient works, beginning with the magnificent Thursday Afternoon and following it with the genre-defining works Music for Airports and Discreet Music.

Thursday Afternoon - Brian Eno (60m, no vocals)

Ambient 1: Music for Airports - Brian Eno (50m, no vocals)

Discreet Music - Brian Eno (60m, no vocals)

Have a really nice start to your week.