Today we’re listening to Brian Eno, an English composer, who says:

When I started making ambient music, I was very conscious that I wanted to make functional music. At that time, functional music was almost exclusively identified with Muzak — it had a very bad rap. Artists weren’t supposed to make functional music. So, I thought, “Why shouldn’t they?”

And I thought, “What do I do with music?” Well, I use it to make the space that I want to live in. What I generally wanted was an atmosphere. That might be an “up” atmosphere, like sometimes all day I would have Fela Kuti playing. But then sometimes, I would listen to only the slow movements of string quartets. So I started to think, I imagine a lot of other people are doing this as well. Ambient really was a way of saying, “I’m now designing musical experiences.” The emphasis was on saying, “Here is a space, an atmosphere, that you can enter and leave as you wish.”