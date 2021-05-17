Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Brian Eno, an English producer who turned 73 on Saturday. An inventor of ambient music, Eno put out meditative synth records in the ‘70s including Discreet Music and Ambient 1: Music for Airports. The records are slow, repetitive, peaceful. They are pure distillations of music. We’re starting with our personal favorite, Thursday Afternoon, which came out in 1985. No Eno, no Flow State.

Thursday Afternoon - Brian Eno (60m, no vocals)

Ambient 1: Music for Airports - Brian Eno (50m, no vocals)

Discreet Music - Brian Eno (60m, no vocals)

We wish you a great start to your week.