Today we’re listening to Brian Blade, an American drummer and composer from Shreveport, Louisiana. He was born in 1970 to a pastor whose baptist church opened young Brian’s eyes to gospel music. His older brother played drums in the church band, and he picked up his initial drum skills as his brother’s substitute. He gained influences in high school (Art Blakey, Elvin Jones) and collaborators in college at Loyola. In 1997 he formed The Brian Blade Fellowship, a band that’s put out eight records now, most on Blue Note. We’re starting with their 2017 LP, Body and Shadow, which is a languid, spiritual record combining all sorts of influences: cool jazz, gospel, Lanois-like ambient country, Laraaji maybe. We’re also playing the Fellowship’s 2014 LP, Landmarks, which is a kind of jazz Americana concept album and features the band’s original guitarist, Jeff Parker.

Body and Shadow - Brian Blade (32m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Landmarks - Brian Blade (53m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.