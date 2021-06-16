Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bremer/McCoy, a Danish duo consisting of bassist Jonathan Bremer and keyboardist Morten McCoy. Thanks to Mārtiņš for the recommendation. Based in Copenhagen, the two make “meditative dub-jazz,” as they call it. 2015’s Ordet leans into the spareness of the bass/keyboard arrangement and the silences between their notes. Forsvinder, from 2016, has the same style and contains an incredible cover of Andre 3k’s song “She’s Alive” from The Love Below. Utopia, their 2019 album, has a more ethereal vibe and an expanded sonic palette including strings and more keyboards.

Ordet - Bremer/McCoy (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Forsvinder - Bremer/McCoy (40m, track 3 has some vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Utopia - Bremer/McCoy (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Wednesday.