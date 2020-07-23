Good morning. Welcome to new subscribers. If you love or hate something about Flow State, just hit reply and let us know.

Today we’re listening to Brainstory, a band from Rialto, California. It’s a three-piece band, two brothers and a friend. In their own words, they combine “the soul and fire of jazz with the psychedelic expressions of 60's/70’s pop.” We’re playing two versions of their 2019 album, Buck. First is the instrumental version, because we know many of you can’t work to vocals. It reminded us of Khruangbin. Second is the full Buck release with vocals, for those of you who can be productive while the human voice is in earshot.

Buck (Instrumentals) by Brainstory (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Buck by Brainstory (40m, singing)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.