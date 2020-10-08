Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Brad Mehldau, an American jazz pianist. We featured him back in January, and since then he’s released a beautiful solo piano album called Suite: April 2020. In his words, it’s a “a musical snapshot of life the last month in the world in which we’ve all found ourselves.” It includes a dozen original compositions and then beautiful covers of Neil Young’s “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” and Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” We’re also re-upping the 2015 compilation of his that captures about 5 hours of solo material including covers of Radiohead, The Beatles, Nirvana, and more.

Suite: April 2020 by Brad Mehldau (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

10 Years Solo Live by Brad Mehldau (310m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

