Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Brad Mehldau, one of the most globally renown jazz pianists who was featured yesterday on our subscribers-only mix. On 2019’s Finding Gabriel, he applies his virtuosic piano talents to synthesizers and drum machines. It’s a beautiful album that was overlooked last year (reply if you agree). We’re also listening to a massive 2015 compilation of Mehldau’s solo piano performances, 10 Years Solo Live. On this record, Mehldau plays jazzy covers of Radiohead, The Beatles, Nirvana, and more. The album is vocal-free aside from the enthusiastic crowd.

Finding Gabriel by Brad Mehldau (60m, 🗣 non-lyric choir voices & speech on “The Prophet is a Fool”) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

10 Years Solo Live by Brad Mehldau (310m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.