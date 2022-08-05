Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Bonobo, a British multi-instrumentalist, producer, and DJ. He just released a new LP, Fragments, but today we’re digging into the archive, focusing on his first two records which put him on the map. First up is 2003’s Dial ‘M’ for Monkey, which has some similarities to yesterday’s Monster Rally, with its eclectic samples and hip-hop rhythms. His debut, Animal Magic, came out in 2000 and plays the same chill-out style.

Dial ‘M’ for Monkey - Bonobo (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Animal Magic - Bonobo (40m, vocal samples on tracks 1 and 5)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.