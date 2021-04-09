Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Body-San, a dance music producer based in Portland, Oregon. He’s been part of the lofi house movement alongside artists like DJ Boring and Ross from Friends. Body-San makes music with mellow synths, deep house chords, and crisp club drums, along with the occasional amp track. We’re playing three great LPs he put out from 2015 to 2019.

Midnight Companion - Body-San (40m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Shining the Money Ball - Body-San (50m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Corporate Interiors - Body-San (40m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and weekend.