Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Blakmoth, a modular synth player, bassist, and composer from Maryland. He makes ambient music and slow-moving instrumental beats, similar to Massive Attack or Clams Casino. We’re playing three of his records from 2019. First is the all-ambient Dust, which shows how inspired manipulation of modular synths can create atmospheres of profundity. Next is Isolate, which is another amazing collection of ambient works. Third is Courant, which begins as ambient and then transitions into the aforementioned beats, which layer drum machines over synth pads.

Dust by Blakmoth (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Isolate by Blakmoth (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Courant by Blakmoth (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good Wednesday.