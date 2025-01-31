It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Black Taffy, an American producer based in Dallas. We found his music via Shawn Reynaldo First Floor post. Taffy was raised by two Pentecostal preachers, whose practice opened his eyes to the spiritual potency of music. He channels that spirit into beats which blend dusty, Caretaker-style vinyl samples with booming 808s and slightly off-kilter drums. We’re playing his new record from last Friday, Out Moon, as well as his 2019 record, Edler Mantis. Don’t miss “Danses” off the former and “Geraldine” off the latter.

Out Moon - Black Taffy (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Elder Mantis - Black Taffy (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.