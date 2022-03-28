Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Black Brunswicker, an American producer and guitarist based in Manchester, UK. His music features “ambient washes” accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar. Across six LPs since 2019, he’s refined a crisp, high-fidelity blend of digitally designed soundscapes and grounded fingerpicked guitar. We’re playing three of his records which demonstrate this style: Wilder Paths, Temple of Spring, and Hidden Amongst the Trees and Foothills.

Wilder Paths - Black Brunswicker (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Temple of Spring - Black Brunswicker (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hidden Amongst the Trees and Foothills - Black Brunswicker (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.