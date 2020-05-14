Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bixiga 70, a ten-piece band from Sao Paolo, Brazil. First we’re playing their instrumental album III, which brings together funk, cumbia, and afrobeat. Next we’re playing their 2011 self-titled debut, which combines the same genres but is more danceable. Last we have 2018’s Quebra Cabeça, which presents a broader range of musical influences and styles. Reply with what you’re listening to in these times.

III by Bixiga 70 (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Bixiga 70 by Bixiga 70 (50m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Quebra Cabeça by Bixiga 70 (60m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Schedule time for like 30m today to just be by yourself.