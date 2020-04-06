Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bill Withers, the great American singer-songwriter. Usually on Mondays we send out pure ambient recs, but after Withers’ passing last week we felt compelled to share his music with you today. 1973’s Live at Carnegie Hall shows the strength of his voice and includes interesting performances of his songs we know and love. His 1971 debut LP, Just As I Am, has the legendary “Ain’t No Sunshine” as well as the lesser-known but equally trenchant “Hope She’ll Be Happier.” 1977’s Menagerie opens with our favorite Withers song, “Lovely Day.” We’re playing Withers all day today at the office, to celebrate the fact that our lives are all the richer from the music he made with his.

Live at Carnegie Hall by Bill Withers (80m, Bill’s vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Just As I Am by Bill Withers (40m, Bill’s vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Menagerie by Bill Withers (40m, Bill’s vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a good start to your week.