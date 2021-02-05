Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Bicep, an electronic duo from Belfast. They combine breakbeats with heartfelt, catchy synth melodies, most memorably on their breakout hit “Just” from 2015. Their second LP, Isles, came out a couple weeks ago on Ninja Tune. It has some mostly-sampled vocals that aren’t too distracting. We also recommend the high-BPM set they recorded for MixMag recently.

Isles - Bicep (50m, vocals: choral and sampled)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Mixmag Cover Mix: Bicep (60m, vocal samples)

SoundCloud / YouTube

Have a great weekend.