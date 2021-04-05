Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bengalfuel, a somewhat mysterious and prolific music project. They’ve released a bunch of experimental electronic stuff, but we’re playing two of their hour-long ambient/drone records. The first one, 2012’s Braemar, consists of pacific synth pads that block out noise and induce a sense of profundity. Ekes, from 2019, is similar in style but darker in tone.

Braemar - Bengalfuel (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Ekes - Bengalfuel (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.