Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ben Seretan, a composer and multi-instrumentalist based in Brooklyn. Seretan has released a number of records that span several genres, but today we recommend his 2019 ambient collection, My Life’s Work. We discovered it while attending a concert this weekend at his apartment, where one can pick up a rotary telephone and tune into the 24-hour album playing on loop (photo below). The album is a beautiful set of 48 tracks, each of which is 30 minutes and scores a specific memory from his life. No vocals.

My Life's Work by Ben Seretan (24h, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp

Have a great start to your week.