Good morning.

Today we’re listening to the Devs soundtrack from Ben Salisbury, Geoff Barlow, and The Insects. We previously featured Ben and Geoff for their work on the Annihilation and Ex Machina soundtracks. Devs, a recent TV show on FX, is a beautiful and gripping series, and the music is a key ingredient. The score expresses the feeling of the sublime, a perfect backdrop for the characters’ encounters with the near-supernatural technology at the heart of the show. Devs also features some amazing songs from artists like Free, Steve Reich, and Patrick Cowley, which we featured on our subscribers mix yesterday.

Devs OST by Ben Salisbury (100m, choral vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We wish you the best possible Wednesday today.