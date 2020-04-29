We have a guest recommendation from Jason Kottke, who has written the blog kottke.org since 1998.

Today we're listening to Ben Prunty, a composer of video game soundtracks. His first release was the chiptune soundtrack for the critically acclaimed FTL: Faster Than Light, a video game released in 2012. The music is chill and retro, the perfect backdrop for gameplay that's more about careful planning and execution than fast-twitch reflexes. Inspired by fans who listened to the FTL soundtrack while working or studying, Prunty released Color Sky a couple of years later, describing the album as an "epic journey across your own subconscious."



FTL: Faster Than Light by Ben Prunty (92 min, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal



Color Sky by Ben Prunty (56 min, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good day today.