Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Ben Lukas Boysen and Sebastian Plano. Boysen is a German electronic music producer, and Plano is an Argentinian composer and multi-instrumentalist. Both are based in Berlin. In 2017, the two teamed up to create an epic soundtrack for the video game Everything. The game allows you to play as any object in the natural environment, imbuing a sense of being into… everything. Boysen and Plano’s score emphasizes this sense of profundity and universal connectedness. We also think it would be a good soundtrack to your workday.

Everything by Ben Lukas Boysen & Sebastian Plano (190m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

For new readers, on Tuesdays we send out our Flow State mix to paying subscribers. To receive it starting tomorrow, subscribe now.

Have a really nice Monday.