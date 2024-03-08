Today we have a guest recommendation from Drew Lebowitz, an electrical engineer by day and a jazz pianist by night based in Portland, OR. He draws rhythmic inspiration from 12 years living between Haiti and Panama, and hosts the PDX Jazz Brunch at Garaj Mahal, a bi-monthly jazzy gathering of Portland musicians and merrymakers.

Vermont-born and San Francisco-based musician Ben Keegan released his first album in 2004 under the moniker of Doctor Box. He then joined local SF Bay Area band Blisses B in 2008 and released 4 full length albums as a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist. Known for raucous live shows, Blisses B played many local venues and toured California extensively. They also toured both coasts and played a few shows in the heartland for good measure.

Following the pandemic, Ben began to focus on his solo material. Much more electronic and mostly instrumental, he began to craft a new sound for himself, and made a New Year’s resolution for 2023 that he would release an album of his own material. Then he was diagnosed with throat cancer. Unable to speak above a whisper, let alone sing for months of the year, he managed to find a voice in other ways on “Resolutions” an album that he put together by the end of December. Ambient musical journeys reflecting on life, death, and renewal were the aim of the album, which Ben worked on when he wasn’t hospitalized or too affected by treatment. After a grueling year with multiple surgeries and chemo/radiation Ben is currently cancer free and working on more projects. He did not make any resolutions this year.

Resolutions - Ben Keegan (60m, essentially no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great weekend.