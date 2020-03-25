Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Belle Chen, an Australian-Taiwanese pianist and producer. Chen combines classical music with sound art, mixing synths and samples with classical piano. We’re playing two of her LPs. Mediterranean Sounds intersperses solo piano pieces by Ravel, Liszt, and others with short field recordings from places such as “A Small Cafe in Nice” and a “Spice Market in Istanbul.” We find these pedestrian recordings of people going about their daily lives especially useful in this time of isolation. Departure creates interesting atmospheres using prepared piano, nature sounds, and synths.

Mediterranean Sounds by Belle Chen (50m, ambient vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Departure by Belle Chen (40m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Wednesday.