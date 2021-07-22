Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Bella Boo, a Swedish electronic music producer based in Los Angeles. It’s a little upbeat for a Thursday rec. Ms. Boo incorporates many different dance strains into her own music, from juke to jungle and house to two-step. Her debut LP, Once Upon a Passion, opens with a brilliant synth loop and carries into tracks reminiscent of Joy Orbison, Jessie Ware, and her compatriot Kornél Kovács. 2020’s Let’s Go Out was, in her words, “supposed to be an album with features and collaborations, turned into an introspective solo-practice by Covid-19 and subsequently into this rich 8-track-EP.”

Once Upon a Passion - Bella Boo (40m, some vocals)

Let’s Go Out - Bella Boo (30m, occasional vocals)

Have a really good Friday and weekend.